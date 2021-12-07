Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys 125 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.1% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.56. 76,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,276. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $146.48 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.37 and a 200-day moving average of $241.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

