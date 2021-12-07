Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,454 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.6% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.26. 77,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,639. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

