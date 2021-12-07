Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $160.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.66. 77,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,622. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

