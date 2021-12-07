Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CUBE opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

