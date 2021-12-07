Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 5.5% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 95,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in VeriSign by 25.8% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 13,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 170,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $125,652.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $614,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,839 shares of company stock worth $9,179,889 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $240.04 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $248.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.11.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

