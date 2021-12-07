Fifth Third Bancorp Has $268,000 Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.91. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.13.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

