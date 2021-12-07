Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,427,000 after acquiring an additional 154,337 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 526,622 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $418,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,055 shares of company stock worth $9,127,139. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $83.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.00. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

