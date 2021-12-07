Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,530,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,259,206. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKR stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.17 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

