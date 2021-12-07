Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys New Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 35,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 38,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

FSTA opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $38.48 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22.

