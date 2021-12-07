Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 2,653 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $167.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.71 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.96 and its 200-day moving average is $164.41.

