Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $160.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $146.90 and a 1 year high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.