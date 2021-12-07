Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

