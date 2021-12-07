Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $1.69 Million in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 39,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 289.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.54. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

