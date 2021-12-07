Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after buying an additional 225,784 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,648,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 35,469 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,450,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $100.93 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.81.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

