Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,589 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IDV opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

