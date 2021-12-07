Financial Analysis: Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) vs. Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and Timberline Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 10.10 -$9.09 million ($0.03) -11.67 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$3.38 million ($0.03) -4.25

Timberline Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Timberline Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -33.26% -47.04% -29.98% Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Golden Minerals and Timberline Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 228.57%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Summary

Timberline Resources beats Golden Minerals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

