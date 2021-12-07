Financial Analysis: Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) vs. Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Rimini Street alerts:

This table compares Rimini Street and Trip.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $326.78 million 1.59 $12.98 million ($0.31) -19.35 Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 5.69 -$491.00 million $0.91 29.29

Rimini Street has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trip.com Group. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -4.37% -8.25% 4.95% Trip.com Group 18.09% 1.28% 0.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rimini Street and Trip.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 3 2 0 2.40 Trip.com Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Rimini Street presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.00%. Trip.com Group has a consensus price target of $44.82, indicating a potential upside of 68.17%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Rimini Street on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.