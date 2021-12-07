Financial Comparison: Mandiant (MNDT) versus Its Competitors

Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mandiant to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% Mandiant Competitors -8.02% -16.55% 0.15%

Mandiant has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant’s rivals have a beta of 1.56, indicating that their average share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mandiant and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million -$207.30 million -16.09 Mandiant Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 34.93

Mandiant’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mandiant and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Mandiant Competitors 225 1257 2200 65 2.56

Mandiant currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.92%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.50%. Given Mandiant’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mandiant has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Mandiant rivals beat Mandiant on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

