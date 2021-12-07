Financial Contrast: IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IM Cannabis and Bon Natural Life, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

IM Cannabis currently has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 144.67%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -60.79% -19.57% -14.00% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IM Cannabis and Bon Natural Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million 19.68 -$21.42 million ($0.76) -4.53 Bon Natural Life $18.22 million 2.17 $3.03 million N/A N/A

Bon Natural Life has higher revenue and earnings than IM Cannabis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company sells its products to customers in Chinese and international markets. Bon Natural Life Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cayman Islands.

