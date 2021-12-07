Financial Review: Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) vs. Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) and Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Petrofac and Nomura Research Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petrofac N/A N/A N/A Nomura Research Institute 13.13% 24.32% 12.40%

This table compares Petrofac and Nomura Research Institute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petrofac $4.08 billion 0.19 -$180.00 million N/A N/A Nomura Research Institute $5.19 billion 5.04 $477.53 million $1.16 36.95

Nomura Research Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Petrofac.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Petrofac and Nomura Research Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petrofac 0 6 3 0 2.33 Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Petrofac has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nomura Research Institute beats Petrofac on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering and Construction segment provides fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction project execution services and reimbursable engineering, procurement and construction management services to the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry. The Engineering and Production Services segment includes reimbursable engineering and production services activities to the oil and gas industry. The Integrated Energy Services segment focuses on delivering value from the existing asset portfolio. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. The Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, banking, and insurance sectors. The Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service, and healthcare industries, as well as for government and other public agencies. The IT Platform Services segment handles data center operation management, IT infrastructure, and network construction. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. The company was founded on April 1, 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

