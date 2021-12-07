Financial Survey: Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) versus Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN)

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition alerts:

61.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Spectrum Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spectrum Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.40%. Spectrum Brands has a consensus price target of $119.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.04%. Given Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition is more favorable than Spectrum Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Spectrum Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $3.00 billion 1.42 $189.60 million $4.41 22.67

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands 4.50% 16.93% 4.73%

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Global Pet Care (GPC); and Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of hardware, security and plumbing business. The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.