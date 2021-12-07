Finnovate Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on December 14th (NASDAQ:FNVTU)

Finnovate Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FNVTU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 14th. Finnovate Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Finnovate Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

FNVTU stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Finnovate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Finnovate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnovate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.