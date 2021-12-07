First American Trust FSB Acquires 1,727 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.5% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $201.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

