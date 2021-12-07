First American Trust FSB Acquires New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,537 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,156,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,802.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,405,000 after acquiring an additional 47,791 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,112.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,480.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,581.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,018.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,016.93.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

