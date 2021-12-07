First American Trust FSB Cuts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,387,000 after buying an additional 3,957,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 871,839 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

