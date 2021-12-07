First American Trust FSB Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,082 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Walmart by 2,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,550,160 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.39. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $387.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $98,934,060.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,302,070 shares of company stock worth $759,096,885. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.