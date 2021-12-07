First American Trust FSB Has $842,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 109.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,616,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $244.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.89 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

