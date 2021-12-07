First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,416,267 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,877,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,359,000 after buying an additional 518,682 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,018,000 after buying an additional 664,811 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,633,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,185,000 after buying an additional 101,817 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

