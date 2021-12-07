First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given New C$13.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AG. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.65.

AG opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 0.92.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,224 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

