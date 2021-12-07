First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,559 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 81,827 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $1,286,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 303,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.