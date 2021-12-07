First National Bank of Hutchinson Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.5% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.4% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 78,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,113,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 57,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 20,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its stake in Apple by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 5,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.80 and a 200-day moving average of $144.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.78.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

