First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $26.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $185.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Savings Financial Group (FSFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.