First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,712,000 after purchasing an additional 112,378 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 952,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 443,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after buying an additional 66,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 113,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,304,000.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

