First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Ade LLC

Ade LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $$50.03 during trading on Tuesday. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,686. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.