FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS FLIDY remained flat at $$3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

