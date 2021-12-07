Fluence Energy (FLNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Fluence Energy stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.74. 11,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,117. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

FLNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

