Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 91.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 658,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,665 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $20.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

