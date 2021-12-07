Foresight Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,697 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up 1.3% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,517,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 826,272 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 715,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 366,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,200,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,425,000 after acquiring an additional 285,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 812,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 245,667 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PFFD opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

