Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $958,000 Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.1% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 24.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Align Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,151,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

ALGN stock opened at $638.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.45 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $645.57 and a 200-day moving average of $651.07.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

