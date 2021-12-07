Foresight Wealth Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,928,000 after buying an additional 103,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after buying an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,190. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.75.

ILMN opened at $351.65 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $335.68 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.06.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

