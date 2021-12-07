Foresight Wealth Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.39 and a 200 day moving average of $228.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.60 and a one year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

