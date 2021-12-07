Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,607 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Fortive worth $18,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 17.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 411.4% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 57,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.73.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

