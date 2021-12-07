Founders Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 3.6% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $207.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

