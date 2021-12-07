Founders Capital Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.80 and its 200-day moving average is $166.72. The stock has a market cap of $428.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $148.51 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

