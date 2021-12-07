Founders Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Founders Capital Management LLC cut its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 514.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.