Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.
Shares of FRG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.24. 206,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,240. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
