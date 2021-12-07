Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $67.37 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 21.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $67,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,454 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after acquiring an additional 938,813 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after acquiring an additional 629,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock traded up $5.09 on Tuesday, hitting $260.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,091. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $205.38 and a twelve month high of $265.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.