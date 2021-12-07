Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $204,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,920,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,119,000 after buying an additional 1,197,725 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.08. The stock had a trading volume of 37,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,440. The company has a market capitalization of $127.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.80. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.