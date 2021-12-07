Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 26,893 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.9% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, reaching $75.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

