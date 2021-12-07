Frasers Group’s (FRAS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.27) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON FRAS opened at GBX 711.09 ($9.43) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 666.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 631.76. The company has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97. Frasers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 381.77 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 721 ($9.56).

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

