Frasers Group’s (FRAS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.27) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON FRAS opened at GBX 711.09 ($9.43) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 666.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 631.76. The company has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97. Frasers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 381.77 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 721 ($9.56).
Frasers Group Company Profile
